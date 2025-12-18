Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Australia pays price for coddling extremists

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Australia’s Hanukkah massacre blamed on appeasing extremists after Oct 7

- Eyewitness describes 'pandemonium' during massacre at Hanukkah event

- Fetterman warns Democrats after Sydney horror

TOP STORY: Australia’s Jewish community saw Sunday’s Hanukkah terror attack as the outcome of a years-long surge in antisemitism since Oct. 7, 2023. Critics accuse Prime Minister Albanese’s government of failing to act despite arson attacks, threats and violent incidents. Jewish leaders report record-high antisemitic cases, while Israeli officials and Australian politicians demand stronger action to confront escalating hatred and protect the community.

VIDEO: WARNING-Graphic Content: Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot has the latest on the Bondi Beach attack on 'America Reports'. WATCH HERE:

'ACT OF EVIL': An American visitor described chaos as gunfire erupted at Sydney’s Bondi Beach Hanukkah festival, sending hundreds fleeing. Mistaken at first for fireworks, the shooting lasted nearly 10 minutes. Police call it a targeted antisemitic terror attack that killed 12 and injured 29. Cohen’s brother helped resuscitate victims. Over a thousand attendees, including children, were present.

WARNING FROM BIG JOHN: Democrats condemned the deadly Hanukkah terror attack in Sydney, but Sen. John Fetterman argued their response clashes with years of rising anti-Israel rhetoric in the party. He warned internal divisions over the Israel–Hamas conflict are deepening ahead of 2026. Despite unified denouncements of antisemitism, Fetterman criticized colleagues for hesitating to fully confront anti-Israel hostility.

APPLE, TREE: Mahmood Mamdani, father of NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, said Columbia’s anti-Israel activists feel "terrified" as the university intensifies efforts to combat antisemitism. He accused leadership of intimidating students and urged healing rather than policing. Columbia’s antisemitism task force reported Jewish and Israeli students being harassed in class, including accusations of "murder" and claims of "blood money."

GUEST EDITORIAL: Justin Amler, policy analyst at the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council, writes that the Hannukkah massacre that killed 15 in Australia was both terrifying and predictable, given the nation's disturbing embrace of hate.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "Well, students are terrified. They are terrorized. In the smallest move they make, they are targeted. They are expelled. They are suspended. They are warned." - Mahmood Mamdani, father of NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, decrying Columbia University's crackdown on anti-Jewish hate.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here