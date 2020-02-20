Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Ireland
Published

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar resigns after party suffers defeat in parliamentary vote

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
President Trump makes remarks at Friends of Ireland luncheonVideo

President Trump makes remarks at Friends of Ireland luncheon

President Trump: St. Patrick's Day is a time to build upon our relationship with Ireland.

After Ireland’s parliament convened Thursday with no easy route to forming a stable government after an election two weeks ago that left three parties on roughly level pegging, the country’s prime minister has resigned, according to reports.

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, the current Taoiseach, formally resigned as prime minister after the votes but will stay on as caretaker leader until a successor is chosen. He’s due to travel to Washington, D.C., next month for the traditional St. Patrick’s Day visit to the White House by Ireland’s leader.

"The responsibility is now on all of us to provide good government and, indeed good opposition, because that's what the people have every right to expect," he said. "The government will continue to carry out its duties until a new government has been appointed. I will likewise continue as Taoiseach until the election of that new government."

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, the current Taoiseach, formally resigned as prime minister after the votes, but will stay on as caretaker leader until a successor is chosen. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar, the current Taoiseach, formally resigned as prime minister after the votes, but will stay on as caretaker leader until a successor is chosen. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

Talks among the parties have failed to make much progress since the Feb. 8 election, which brought a breakthrough for left-wing nationalists Sinn Fein at the expense of the two long-dominant centrist parties, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael.

Fianna Fail and Sinn Fein each hold 37 seats in the 160-seat Dail, parliament’s lower house. Fine Gael has 35.

TRUMP OFFERED ASSANGE PARDON IF HE DENIED RUSSIAN INVOLVEMENT IN DNC EMAIL LEAK, LAWYER ALLEGES IN COURT

Thursday’s session opened with the election of a speaker, followed by parties nominating their candidates for Taoiseach, or prime minister.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and Varadkar were all nominated to the top post, but none secured enough votes to be elected.

President Trump regards UK and Ireland as good trading partners, has issues MexicoVideo

The election result was a major blow for Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, which have dominated Irish politics since the country won independence from Britain a century ago.

The two parties have long shunned Sinn Fein because of its historic links to the Irish Republican Army and decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But Sinn Fein’s radical proposals for tackling Ireland’s housing crisis and creaking health care system proved a powerful draw for young voters in a country that is still dealing with aftershocks of the 2008 global financial crisis, which hammered its debt-driven “Celtic Tigereconomy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.