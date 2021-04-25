Expand / Collapse search
Baghdad hospital fire kills 82, Iraq interior minister says

Among the dead were at least 28 patients on ventilators battling severe symptoms of coronavirus

Associated Press
Iraq's Interior Ministry said Sunday that 82 people died and 110 were injured in a catastrophic fire that broke out in the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital tending to severe coronavirus patients.

Negligence on the part of hospital authorities has been blamed for the Saturday night fire, which initial reports suggest was caused when an oxygen cylinder exploded in the ward of Ibn al-Khatib hospital. Iraq's prime minister fired key hospital officials hours after the catastrophic incident.

Among the dead were at least 28 patients on ventilators battling severe symptoms of the virus, tweeted Ali al-Bayati, a spokesman of the country's independent Human Rights Commission. The commission is a semi-official body.

Firefighters rushed to battle the flames that raged across the second floor of the hospital. Civil defense teams put out flames until the early hours of the morning.

Ambulances transported dozens of wounded. The Health Ministry said at least 200 people were rescued from the scene.

  • Image 1 of 4

    In this image made from video, first responders work the scene of a fire at a hospital in Baghdad on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The fire broke out in the Baghdad hospital that cares for coronavirus patients after oxygen cylinders reportedly exploded late Saturday, officials said. (AP Photo)

  • Image 2 of 4

    In this image made from video, first responders work the scene of a hospital fire in Baghdad on Saturday, April 24, 2021. The fire broke out in the Baghdad hospital that cares for coronavirus patients after oxygen cylinders reportedly exploded late Saturday, officials said. (AP Photo)

  • Image 3 of 4

    Hospital staff clean near oxygen cylinders in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, April 25, 2021 following a fire. A fire broke out in a Baghdad hospital dedicated to caring for coronavirus patients after oxygen cylinders reportedly exploded late Saturday, according to officials. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

  • Image 4 of 4

    Family members of the victims of a fire wait outside Ibn al-Khatib Hospital in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, April 25, 2021. A fire broke out in a Baghdad hospital dedicated to caring for coronavirus patients after oxygen cylinders reportedly exploded late Saturday, according to officials. (AP/Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

Doctors at the scene were frazzled by the chaos unfolding around them. They said numerous burned bodies were carried out by paramedics from the hospital floor.

The fire came as Iraq grapples with a severe second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Daily virus cases now average around 8,000, the highest since Iraq began recording infection rates early last year. At least 15,200 people have died of coronavirus in Iraq among a total of at least 100,000 confirmed cases.

In response to the fire, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi fired the director-general of the Baghdad Health Department in the al-Rusafa area, where the hospital is located. He also fired the director of Ibh al-Khatib Hospital and its director of engineering and maintenance, according to a statement from the Health Ministry and his office.

After the fire first broke out, Al-Khadhimi held an emergency meeting at the headquarters of the Baghdad Operations Command, which coordinates Iraqi security forces, according to a statement on his Twitter account.

In the meeting he said the incident amounted to negligence.

"Negligence in such matters is not a mistake, but a crime for which all negligent parties must bear responsibility," he said. He gave Iraqi authorities 24 hours to present the results of an investigation.

U.N. envoy to Iraq Jeannine Hennis-Plasschaert expressed "shock and pain" over the incident in a statement and called for stronger protection measures in hospitals.