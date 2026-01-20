Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Iranian soldier sentenced to death for refusing to fire on protesters during nationwide unrest

Witnesses claimed Javid Khales refused to shoot in an act of humanity, activists report

By Bonny Chu Fox News
A young soldier who refused to obey orders to shoot protesters during one of Iran's most intense waves of nationwide unrest has been sentenced to death, a human rights group reported Tuesday.

The Iran Human Rights Society (IHRS) identified the soldier as Javid Khales, who was arrested during the nationwide protests of 1404, a major wave of anti-regime demonstrations from late 2025 to early 2026 calling for an end to the country’s current dictatorship.

"According to informed sources, when faced with the command to shoot at protesting people, he refused to execute the order, leading to his immediate arrest and the opening of a case against him," IHRS said.

Witnesses claimed Khales, now in Isfahan prison, did not commit a crime but refused to shoot in an act of humanity, the group said.

LINDSEY GRAHAM SPEAKS AGAINST PENDING EXECUTION OF 26-YEAR-OLD IRANIAN PROTESTER: 'THIS REGIME MUST FALL'

Iran protests and military

Iranian security forces escalated from pellet guns to live ammunition during protests. (Getty)

While the unrest has already led to thousands of arrests and deaths among protesters, Khales’ planned execution further raises concerns over unfair, state-sanctioned killings and rushed trials that deny defendants proper legal protections.

"Amid the continuation of protests and the intensification of deadly repression against the people, the news of Javid Khales — a young soldier who refused to shoot at protesters — being sentenced to death has heightened concerns about a new wave of judicial massacre," the human rights group said. 

"This sentence comes at a time when judiciary officials have openly spoken of summary trials and the swift execution of death sentences against those arrested in the protests."

IRAN ACCUSED OF KILLING 16,500 IN SWEEPING ‘GENOCIDE’ CRACKDOWN: REPORT

Iran protests

The death toll from Iranian protests rises as hundreds are allegedly killed by government forces. (MAHSA/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

A judiciary spokesperson and the Tehran prosecutor, in separate statements, emphasized that cases involving dissidents must be resolved as quickly as possible, IHRS reported, raising concerns that executions could take place outside proper legal procedures. Human rights sources say many detainees have remained in custody without access to a lawyer or a fair trial.

The organization added that Khales’ death sentence is seen as part of a broader effort to instill fear, "enforce absolute obedience and intensify protest repression."

Protester holding sign in Tehran on Friday

In this frame grab from video obtained by the AP outside Iran, a masked demonstrator holds a picture of Iran's Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi during a protest in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 9, 2026. (UGC via AP)

Over the past several days, the government shut down and restricted the internet nationwide to prevent protesters from organizing. Human rights activists say the blackout was also a strategic move to conceal the realities on the ground and suppress public reaction.

Precise details were unavailable regarding Khales’ case, his current status or the judicial process.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.

