Iranian dictator’s mouthpiece incites firing bullets into Trump’s ‘empty skull’

The Islamist revolutionary newspaper that is widely considered the voice of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Saturday stoked a targeted assassination of President Donald Trump.

According to the Persian language article published in the mouthpiece Kayhan newspaper of Khamenei, "He’s way out of line! Any day now, in revenge for the blood of Martyr Soleimani, a few bullets are going to be fired into that empty skull of his and he’ll be drinking from the chalice of a cursed death."

Trump ordered a drone strike in January 2020, which eliminated the U.S. global Iranian regime terrorist Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Iran has repeatedly vowed revenge assassinations targeting Trump and former officials from his first administration.

According to the Trump administration, Soleimani oversaw the murders of more than 600 American military personnel.

The Kayhan article comes days after Trump said he would launch bombing attacks against Iran’s regime if they refused to dismantle their illicit atomic weapons program.

Trump said that "If they don't make a deal, there will be bombing," he said. "But there's a chance that if they don't make a deal, that I will do secondary tariffs on them like I did four years ago."

Trump added the U.S. and officials from the Islamic Republic are "talking."

Kayhan lashed out at Trump’s policies in the Saturday article, writing "He makes threats and then backs down! The result? The situation in America gets worse by the day. Just yesterday, it was announced that his actions have caused $3 trillion in damage to the US economy, American exports are facing serious problems, and top officials in the military, CIA, and elsewhere have either resigned or been dismissed[.]"

Jason Brodsky, the policy director of United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI), told Fox News Digital that "Kayhan has repeatedly threatened to assassinate President Trump for years. Kayhan’s editor Hossein Shariatmadari is a personal representative of Iran’s supreme leader."

"Such threats ring hollow the demands of Iranian officials for there to be ‘mutual respect’ during future negotiations with the United States," Brodsky continued. "At times Kayhan comes out ahead of the Iranian establishment on foreign policy issues, namely the nuclear file. For instance, Kayhan has called for years for Tehran to exit the Non-Proliferation Treaty, but it has not done so to date. However, in calls to kill President Trump, Kayhan has been in alignment with the regime given the past Iranian plots that U.S. law enforcement has disrupted."

Brodsky added, "The Trump administration should make clear that there can be no negotiations while Iran’s regime is threatening and plotting to kill American citizens. The halting of those plots should be a prerequisite to any negotiating process. The U.S. should also sanction Hossein Shariatmadari and Kayhan. The U.S. Treasury Department previously designated Iranian media networks like PressTV and Tasnim. It should do so with Kayhan as well. Canada has already sanctioned Kayhan given its record of threats."

Iranian-born Israeli Beni Sabti, an expert on Iran and a research fellow for the Institute for National Security Studies, said Iran’s regime "wants to unite the world against Trump and wants someone to shoot Trump, and also they want to bring the economic issue against him."

Kayhan also attacked Trump’s tariff policy.

Sabti said the clerical regime’s goal is similar to the attempted assassination of Salman Rushdie in upstate New York in 2002 because of Iranian propaganda.

Fox News Digital reported that a New Jersey man, Hadi Matar, absorbed the ideology behind Tehran’s fatwa to murder Rushdie because of a book, "The Satanic Verses," he wrote that, according to Iran’s regime, engaged in blasphemous writing of Islam.

Sabti said Khamenei "wants to make the world angry against Trump and make propaganda against America."

He added "It is very good opportunity for the Trump administration to file a complaint with United Nations Security Council" against Iran’s regime for threatening an American president.

In November, Fox News Digital reported the Justice Department says it had thwarted an Iranian plot to kill Trump in the weeks leading up to the election.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court in New York City says an unnamed official in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps had asked Farhad Shakeri, 51, of Iran, in September to "focus on surveilling, and, ultimately, assassinating, former President of the United States, Donald J. Trump."

Khamenei has been described as being hell-bent on assassinating Trump since 2020 following the former president’s order to kill Soleimani in Iraq. Fox News Digital previously reported that an Iranian-produced animated video depicted the targeted assassination of Trump by the Islamic Republic that was uploaded to Khamenei’s official website.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian last week "We don’t avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far," according to the Associated Press. He added, "They must prove that they can build trust." The White House did not immediately respond to Iran's rejection of the talks, the AP reported.

Pezeshkian still noted that in Iran's response to the letter that indirect negotiations with the Trump administration were still possible.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital press query.

