Iran welcomes Vietnamese leader, looks to boost trade

Iran's official IRNA news agency says the country hopes to boost its trade with Vietnam to $2 billion from the current $350 million within five years.

It said the decision came during a meeting on Monday in Tehran between Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his Vietnamese counterpart Truong Tan Sang.

The report said the two countries plan to enhance their cooperation in the industrial, tourism and technology sectors. They also plan educational exchanges involving university students and teachers.

Iran currently exports nearly $250 million worth of oil, agricultural and fishery products to Vietnam. It imports some $100 million worth of rubber, cellphones and canning materials.