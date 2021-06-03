Expand / Collapse search
World
Published

Iran warship, oil refinery both hit by fires on same day

Temperatures reached 104 degrees in Iran on Wednesday; heat has caused fires in the past

Associated Press
A massive fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran’s capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were injuries.

The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran, said Mansour Darajati, the director-general of the capital’s crisis management team.

IRAN'S LARGEST WARSHIP CATCHES FIRE, SINKS IN GULF OF OMAN

Firefighters believe it struck a pipeline for liquefied petroleum gas at the facility, Darajati told Iranian state television. He did not elaborate.

Associated Press journalists in central Tehran, some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) away, could see the black smoke rise in the distance. Another AP journalist saw flames shooting into the sky from the site.

Mojtaba Khaledi, the spokesman for Iran’s emergency department, told the semiofficial ISNA news agency that 10 ambulances and other equipment had been deployed at the scene of the fire. Hospitals in the area are on standby as well, he said.

The Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. is seen in a satellite photo by Planet Labs Inc. just south of Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. A massive fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran's capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. It wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

The Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. is seen in a satellite photo by Planet Labs Inc. just south of Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. A massive fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran's capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. It wasn't immediately clear if there were injuries. (Planet Labs Inc. via AP)

It wasn’t immediately clear what started the blaze. Temperatures in Tehran reached nearly 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday. Hot summer weather in Iran has caused fires in the past.

The blaze came the same day a fire struck the Iranian navy's largest warship, which later sank in the Gulf of Oman.