Iran urges Nonaligned Movement role in Syria

Iran's top leader says nonaligned nations have more right than NATO or the U.S. to help find a solution to the Syria crisis.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not say what the nonaligned movement should do. Iran is hosting a two-day summit of the 120-nation Nonaligned Movement in Tehran.

Iran is hoping to use the summit to counter Western efforts to isolate it over its nuclear program and also to head off foreign intervention in Syria.

Meeting with Syrian prime minister Wael Nader al-Halqi, Khamenei urged the Syrian government to continue political reforms. His remarks were posted on his website Friday. Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

On Thursday Egypt's Islamist president said in Tehran that the world should back rebels against the "oppressive" Syrian regime.