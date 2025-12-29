Expand / Collapse search
Iran

Iran reportedly developing chemical, biological missile warheads as protests spread over collapsing economy

Revolutionary Guard accelerates unconventional missile work as protests spread over regime's handling of economy

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
Huckabee says Iran's 'ultimate goal is to destroy the US' Video

Huckabee says Iran's 'ultimate goal is to destroy the US'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, speaking at the Israel National Security Studies conference, says President Donald Trump has been clear that Iran will not be allowed to go nuclear. (Video: Israel National Security Studies.)

Iran is reportedly developing chemical and biological warheads for its ballistic missiles, even as the country faces mounting domestic unrest fueled by a collapsing currency and soaring inflation, according to an exclusive report published by Iran International on Sunday.

The outlet, citing unnamed military and security sources, reported that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has accelerated work on unconventional missile payloads alongside upgrades to command-and-control systems. If confirmed, the developments would raise serious alarms in Washington and Israel, particularly as Tehran struggles to contain growing anger at home.

The report comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with President Donald Trump on Monday, with Iran’s missile program and broader regional security threats expected to be high on the agenda, according to Israeli and U.S. officials familiar with the discussions. The talks are also expected to address the war in Gaza, amid U.S. officials’ concerns that Netanyahu has delayed advancing a postwar framework and ceasefire-related steps. 

IRAN FIRES BALLISTIC AND CRUISE MISSILES AT SIMULATED TARGETS NEAR PERSIAN GULF

Iran military parade

A military truck carries a missile past a portrait of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during an annual military parade. (Atta Kenare/AFP/GettyImages)

According to Iran International, missile infrastructure has been repositioned and expanded, with some launch assets reportedly moved to eastern Iran to reduce vulnerability. The report claims the IRGC is exploring nonconventional warhead configurations for long-range missiles.

Tehran has long denied pursuing chemical or biological weapons, insisting its missile program is defensive. Iran is a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, though Western governments have repeatedly accused the Islamic Republic of violating international norms.

Iran missiles

Iranian missiles exhibited in a park on Jan. 20, 2024 in Tehran, Iran. Iran has been a key player in several overlapping regional conflicts, with its recent airstrikes in Iraq, Syria and Pakistan, and its support of Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthi movement in Yemen. (Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

The missile report coincides with escalating economic unrest inside Iran. Iran International reported Monday that shopkeepers in Tehran shut down major markets for a second consecutive day, protesting inflation and the collapse of the national currency.

FROM GAZA TO IRAN: WHAT’S AT STAKE IN TRUMP-NETANYAHU MAR-A-LAGO TALKS?

A video from Tehran posted on Simay Azadi’s TV X page on Monday showed a large crowd marching in the streets and chanting slogans against the regime.

An Iranian opposition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran, said the strikes spread across multiple commercial districts, including the Gold Bazaar and central arcades, with crowds gathering in surrounding streets. The group also claimed security forces linked to the IRGC were placed on heightened alert in Tehran, with additional units on standby in nearby provinces. The claims could not be independently verified.

People light a fire during a protest

People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran, on Sept. 21, 2022. (West Asia News Agency)

In a statement, Maryam Rajavi, NCRI president-elect, said the protests reflected public anger over high prices, inflation and political repression, and called on Iranians to support the striking merchants.

The Iranian rial has fallen to a new record low against the U.S. dollar. Official data show year-on-year inflation reached 52.6% in December, while average annual inflation was 42.2%. Videos circulating online show chants against government officials and growing frustration among merchants, a group traditionally viewed as a key pillar of regime support.

Efrat Lachter is an investigative reporter and war correspondent. Her work has taken her to 40 countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan. She is a recipient of the 2024 Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalism. Lachter can be followed on X @efratlachter.

