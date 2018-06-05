Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published

Iran informs UN of increase in nuclear enrichment capacity

By | Associated Press
close
Iran puts the world on nuclear noticeVideo

Iran puts the world on nuclear notice

Iran seeks boosting uranium enrichment within 2015 nuclear deal limits. Benjamin Hall reports.

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran has told the U.N. nuclear watchdog that it will increase its nuclear enrichment capacity within the limits set by the 2015 agreement with world powers.

Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for Iran's nuclear agency, was quoted by state TV on Tuesday as saying a letter was submitted to the International Atomic Energy Agency detailing the move.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had ordered the increase in a speech Monday, in which he vowed that the country would preserve its nuclear program despite the U.S. withdrawal from the landmark 2015 accord. Iran has said it has the option of resuming industrial-scale enrichment now that the U.S. has withdrawn from the deal.

The agreement set strict limits on Iran's uranium enrichment in return for the lifting of U.S. and international sanctions.