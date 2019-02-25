Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif resigns

Iran Minister of Foreign Affairs Javad Zarif, one of the top officials involved in the rogue nation's controversial 2015 nuclear deal, announced his resignation Monday after five-and-a-half years in the position.

The state-run IRNA news agency confirmed that Zarif had announced his resignation on his Instagram page. The 59-year-old wrote that he was "very grateful to the gracious love of the dear and brave people of Iran for the last 67 months" and apologized for "the incapacity to continue serving and all the shortcomings during the service."

The post -- which included a drawing of Fatima, the daughter of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad -- did not specify why Zarif was stepping down.

Zarif, who was named foreign minister in August 2013, was the driving force behind the nuclear deal with six world powers, including the United States. That deal is now on the verge of collapse after President Donald Trump withdrew America from the accord last year. His resignation leaves Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without one of his main allies in pushing the Islamic Republic toward more negotiation with the West. Analysts have said Rouhani faces growing political pressure from hard-liners within the government as the unraveling nuclear deal further strains the country's long-weakened economy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zarif was born in Iran but came to the United States in the late 1970s for secondary school. He received a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from San Francisco State University and a second master's degree and a Ph.D. from the University of Denver.

Prior to becoming foreign minister, Zarif served as Iran's ambassador to the United Nations between August 2002 and July 2007.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.