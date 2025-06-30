Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Iran

Iran acknowledges death toll from Israel's strike on notorious Evin prison

Iran's nuclear program status remains unclear following recent strikes

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Trump dismisses notion that Iran hid uranium Video

Trump dismisses notion that Iran hid uranium

Maria Bartiromo speaks to President Donald Trump following the U.S.’ strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iran acknowledged on Sunday that an Israeli strike on Tehran’s notorious Evin prison last week killed dozens of people.

Iran’s judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir posted on the office’s official Mizan news agency website that the strike killed at least 71 people, including staff, soldiers, prisoners and members of visiting families. Officials did not provide a breakdown of casualty figures.

The Washington-based Human Rights Activists in Iran said at least 35 of those killed were staff members and two were inmates. Others killed included a person walking in the prison vicinity and a woman who went to meet a judge about her imprisoned husband’s case, the organization said.

Jahangir said some of the injured were treated on site, while others were taken to hospitals. Iran has not said how many were injured.

NEW SATELLITE IMAGERY SHOWS ONGOING ACTIVITY AT IRAN'S FORDOW NUCLEAR COMPLEX AFTER US AIRSTRIKES

people standing outside destroyed Evin prison

A view shows the aftermath of an Israeli strike on Evin prison that happened on June 23, in Tehran, Iran. (Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

Iran had also confirmed on Saturday that top prosecutor Ali Ghanaatkar had been killed in the attack. Ghanaatkar’s prosecution of dissidents, including Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, had led to widespread criticism by human rights groups.

Rescuers in red suits searching through the rubble

Rescuers search through the rubble of a damaged section of Evin Prison following an Israeli strike the day before, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, June 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Mostafa Roudaki/Mizan News Agency)

Israel carried out the strike on June 23 as its Defense Ministry said it was attacking "regime targets and government repression bodies in the heart of Tehran." The facility was known to hold many of Iran’s political prisoners and dissidents.

The prison attack came near the end of 12 days of Israeli strikes, which Israel claimed killed around 30 Iranian commanders and 11 nuclear scientists, while hitting eight nuclear-related facilities and more than 720 military infrastructure sites.

Debris near the damaged office building at Evin prison

The office building at the Evin prison sits damaged in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, June 29 after an Israeli strike on June 23. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

IRAN'S NUCLEAR CAPABILITIES CRUSHED, BUT REGIME'S DESIRE FOR THE BOMB MAY PERSIST

The status of Iran’s nuclear program remains unclear, even after President Donald Trump said American strikes on June 22 "obliterated" Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told CBS’ "Face the Nation" in an interview Sunday that Iran's capacities remain, but it is impossible to assess the full damage to the nuclear program unless inspectors are allowed in, which Iranian officials have not authorized.

Rafael Grossi at IAEA meeting

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi attends an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, on Monday, June 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Gruber)

"It is clear that there has been severe damage, but it’s not total damage, first of all. And secondly, Iran has the capacities there, industrial and technological capacities. So if they so wish, they will be able to start doing this again," Grossi said.

Grossi said Iran could have centrifuges spinning enriched uranium "in a matter of months."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Frankly speaking, one cannot claim that everything has disappeared and there is nothing there," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.