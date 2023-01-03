Insiders claim King Charles still open to reconciliation with son Prince Harry: report

Insiders claim that King Charles III of England remains open to reconciliation with his son, Prince Harry, despite the ongoing media circus regarding his recent documentary series.

According to a report in the Telegraph, sources close to the king claim that lines of communication have been left open in good faith for Prince Harry.

This directly conflicts with clips teased from Prince Harry's recent interviews in promotion of his upcoming memoir, where he suggests that he has been given the cold shoulder.

In one of the sit-downs, the Duke of Sussex states he wants his brother and father "back," while also alleging stories were planted as he and his wife, Meghan Markle, attempted to step back from royal duties.

Both interviews are set to air ahead of the release of his memoir, "Spare," on Jan. 10.

Sources for the Telegraph claim that King Charles has made it clear he does not wish for further feuding between Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle, and the rest of the royal family.

The king is believed to have spoken with his now California-based son several times over the past year, but public tensions remain as the royals' accounts of the relationship remain in conflict.

Fox News' Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.