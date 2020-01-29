Inmates facing extradition to US escape Mexico City jail

Three inmates who were being held in a Mexico City jail and facing extradition to the United States have escaped, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Mexico City prosecutor's office said in a statement that Luis Fernando Meza González, Victor Manuel Félix Beltrán and Yael Osuna Navarro escaped from a prison on the south side of the city without offering details.

Meza González and Félix Beltrán were being held on drug charges and Osuna Navarro for alleged criminal association.

Authorities were searching surrounding neighborhoods and had opened an investigation.