India's prime minister seeks 'forgiveness' over coronavirus lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologized for the strict measures his government has imposed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Last week, India instituted a three-week nation-wide lockdown on the second-largest population on the planet. The measure was heavily criticized for how sudden it was, made without much preparation or warning.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The prime minister spoke during his weekly radio address, saying that there was “no other way” to stop the rapid spread of the virus.

“Especially when I look at my poor brothers and sisters, I definitely feel that they must be thinking, what kind of prime minister is this who has placed us in this difficulty?” Modi said. “I especially seek their forgiveness.”

CORONAVIRUS SENDS INDIA INTO LOCKDOWN AS TRAINS HALTED

Modi had previously called for a 14-hour voluntary curfew last Sunday, followed by suspending train services, which stranded thousands of migrant workers who were attempting to return to their villages.

“Possibly many would be angry at me for being locked in their homes,” Modi said.

“I understand your troubles but there is no other way to wage war against coronavirus… it is a battle of life and death and we have to win it.”

US COUPLES ADOPTING IN INDIA STUCK AMID STRICT CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

India announced a $22 billion bailout for the country’s poor last week, including free food and cash handouts, but many are concerned that the bailout will not reach those who need it most.

India currently has 1,024 confirmed cases and 27 deaths, but the testing rate of the country is one of the lowest in the world.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The lack of widespread testing has caused experts to worry that the real number of infections could be far higher.