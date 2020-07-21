Rare rhinos among dead as India floods kill dozens of people, displaced millions in Assam state

Intense rain and flooding across northeastern India from this year's monsoon season have left dozens dead across the region.

Several hundred villages were completely cut off by high water in the Indian state of Assam, where at least 84 people were killed and 2.75 million have been displaced since May.

“The flood situation remains critical with most of the rivers flowing menacingly above the danger mark,” Assam water resources Minister Keshab Mahanta told Reuters on Sunday.

Rapidly rising water levels have inundated Kaziranga National Park in Assam, home to the world’s largest concentration of one-horned rhinoceros.

The park is home to an estimated 2,500 out of a total population of some 3,000 of the animals.

“Nine rhinos have drowned and over 100 other animals have been killed,” Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora told the news agency.

According to the Hindustan Times, 60 other animals, including buffalo, hog deer and porcupines, also drowned in the floodwaters.

On Saturday, an adult male rhino strayed out of the park after treading floodwaters and rested for several hours on a nearby highway.

The animal, which was guarded by police and forest personnel, moved back to the park on Sunday morning.

“The animal was very exhausted as it was in water for 3-4 day and we were planning to shift it to the state zoo in Guwahati. But after resting for several hours it moved back inside," a park employee told the Hindustan Times.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) said Monday that the Brahmaputra River is forecast to rise further. It has swamped more than 2,500 villages after bursting its banks two weeks ago.

Sarbananda Sonowal, the chief minister of Assam, told news agency ANI: “People, as well as animals, are being rescued from the affected areas and being shifted to relief camps and safer locations.”

Video shot by local journalist Shubhankar Mishra near the village of Nellie on Monday showed several homes almost fully submerged as locals move through the area on small boats.

The region famous for its tea plantations is hit by flooding yearly during the monsoon season, despite flood-control efforts.

In neighboring Nepal, landslides and flooding caused by heavy rainfall blocked the main highway connecting most of Nepal to the Himalayan nation's capital on Tuesday.

Since monsoon season began last month, landslides, flooding and lightning have killed over 200 people across South Asia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.