Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Floods
Published

Rare rhinos among dead as India floods kill dozens of people, displaced millions in Assam state

Kaziranga National Park has seen dozens of animals, including deer, buffalo, and porcupines also die in the floods

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
National forecast for July 21Video

National forecast for July 21

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Intense rain and flooding across northeastern India from this year's monsoon season have left dozens dead across the region.

Several hundred villages were completely cut off by high water in the Indian state of Assam, where at least 84 people were killed and 2.75 million have been displaced since May.

“The flood situation remains critical with most of the rivers flowing menacingly above the danger mark,” Assam water resources Minister Keshab Mahanta told Reuters on Sunday.

FLOODS, LANDSLIDES KILL AT LEAST 213 IN SOUTH ASIA

Rapidly rising water levels have inundated Kaziranga National Park in Assam, home to the world’s largest concentration of one-horned rhinoceros.

The floods in northeast India have inundated most of Kaziranga National Park, home to an estimated 2,500 rare one-horned rhinos.

The floods in northeast India have inundated most of Kaziranga National Park, home to an estimated 2,500 rare one-horned rhinos. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

The park is home to an estimated 2,500 out of a total population of some 3,000 of the animals.

A group of one horned rhinoceros wade through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, July 16.

A group of one horned rhinoceros wade through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, July 16. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

“Nine rhinos have drowned and over 100 other animals have been killed,”  Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora told the news agency.

According to the Hindustan Times, 60 other animals, including buffalo, hog deer and porcupines, also drowned in the floodwaters.

An Indian forest guard on a boat takes away the carcass of a wild buffalo calf through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, July 16.

An Indian forest guard on a boat takes away the carcass of a wild buffalo calf through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, July 16. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

On Saturday, an adult male rhino strayed out of the park after treading floodwaters and rested for several hours on a nearby highway.

The animal, which was guarded by police and forest personnel, moved back to the park on Sunday morning.

“The animal was very exhausted as it was in water for 3-4 day and we were planning to shift it to the state zoo in Guwahati. But after resting for several hours it moved back inside," a park employee told the Hindustan Times.

INDIA FLOODS, LANDSLIDES LEAVE AT LEAST 77 DEAD IN ASSAM STATE

The Central Water Commission (CWC) said Monday that the Brahmaputra River is forecast to rise further. It has swamped more than 2,500 villages after bursting its banks two weeks ago.

A one horned rhinoceros and a calf wades through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, July 16.

A one horned rhinoceros and a calf wades through flood water at the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Pobitora, Morigaon district, Assam, India, July 16. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Sarbananda Sonowal, the chief minister of Assam, told news agency ANI: “People, as well as animals, are being rescued from the affected areas and being shifted to relief camps and safer locations.”

A flood affected family takes shelter on the roof of their submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, July 16.

A flood affected family takes shelter on the roof of their submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, July 16. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Video shot by local journalist Shubhankar Mishra near the village of Nellie on Monday showed several homes almost fully submerged as locals move through the area on small boats.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WEATHER COVERAGE FROM FOX NEWS

The region famous for its tea plantations is hit by flooding yearly during the monsoon season, despite flood-control efforts.

A flood affected Indian woman stands on the roof of her partially submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, July 16.

A flood affected Indian woman stands on the roof of her partially submerged house along river Brahmaputra in Morigaon district, Assam, India, July 16. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

In neighboring Nepal, landslides and flooding caused by heavy rainfall blocked the main highway connecting most of Nepal to the Himalayan nation's capital on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Since monsoon season began last month, landslides, flooding and lightning have killed over 200 people across South Asia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed

Trending in World