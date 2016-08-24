India aims to ban surrogacy for foreigners, gay couples

The Indian government says it hopes to ban foreigners, single parents and gay couples from using India's surrogacy services in order to protect poor women from exploitation.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj says new legislation will soon be introduced in Parliament, where the governing Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party commands a majority in the lower house.

She said Wednesday that the bill would allow for only married Indian couples who have been childless for five years to have a baby through surrogacy.

Gay couples, single parents and foreigners would not be allowed to hire Indian women as surrogates under the proposed law.

India has become a popular destination for people wanting to have children using surrogate mothers, partly because its doctors and clinics broker the service at relatively low cost.