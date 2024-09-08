Father of American held captive by Hamas says hostages 'are dying,' going through 'hell' in Gaza

The family of an American hostage held in Gaza is warning about how innocents held in "the worst place in the world" under Hamas captivity are dying and in a fight for their lives.

Ronen and Orna Neutra said their lives have been shattered, and they live in constant pain and limbo, since Oct. 7 when Hamas captured their son, Omer, 22, while he was stationed at a base near Kibbutz Nir Oz. Omer grew up in Long Island, New York, and is a dual American-Israeli citizen serving in the Israel Defense Forces .

"It's insane. We're in constant pain and anxiety, and we still have to function on a very high, intense level. Every single day we're traveling all over. We're in this fight over his life," Orna told Fox News Digital.

Orna and Ronen have been traveling the world, speaking with global leaders, and pleading with them to intervene and help their son. As for how they are handling the pressure, they said, they're just being parents.

"We don't consider ourselves special in any way. We're just normal parents. We have a small business on Long Island. We had a very quiet, regular life, and this was taken away from us. And we want to go back to that," Ronen said.

In remarks at the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas last week, Ronen said the only solution to the problem was a hostage deal

"This is urgent. They are in the greatest danger. They are dying," he said during a speech. "Omer and the other 100 hostages are running out of time … We know without a doubt that every moment in captivity is a risk for their lives and well-being. A deal is the only viable path to bring all hostages back home."

Hamas killed six hostages last week – including American Hersh Goldberg-Polin – after torturing them in a tunnel in abysmal conditions, the IDF said. All six hostages were discovered dead on Saturday during an IDF operation in tunnels below Rafah, a city on the Gaza Strip. The IDF believes they were killed shortly before Israeli soldiers arrived on the scene.

The tunnel where they were reportedly killed by Hamas had absymal conditions and the hostages could barely breathe, according to Israel's Channel 13.

Omer's wife followed up at the reception with a message to their son, imploring him to be strong.

"Omer, if you can hear us, we love you. Stay strong. We won't stop fighting to bring you home. And we won't lose hope," she added.

Omer was born and raised in New York. His parents describe him as a friendly person, a sports fan – closely following the NBA and NFL – and an athlete.

"He's just a regular kid with a messy bedroom," his mom said. "He's just this funny, very easygoing, fun guy. And on the other hand, he's the person that knows when to do the right thing and how to step up."

His father said that Omer is strong, and they have faith in him.

"Our grandfathers managed to show great resourcefulness and survival skills by surviving the Holocaust in Europe while most of their families perished. And maybe those genes trickle down and Omer has them and got that survival instinct that hopefully keeps him strong and alive to go through this hell in the worst place, in Gaza. Probably the worst place in the world," he said.

Everything that the family does, every moment, they are thinking of their son.

"When we wake up. Is he waking up? When we shower, we ask ourselves, did he get a shower? Is he getting fresh clothes? When we eat, we think about him. Is he getting food?" Omer's father said. "How is he dealing with this? So everything is so personal. Everything is so difficult."

His mother shared that a few days before Omer was taken captive, a conversation came up about plans for the future.

"Somehow they got to talk about family, and he told her that he knew that if something were to happen to him, that his parents would do everything for him. And of course, we're charged with that. He's our son. He's the one who is tormented and suffering here. And we have to do everything that we can to save him," his mother said.