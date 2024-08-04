Expand / Collapse search
Israel

IDF uncovers massive smuggling tunnel for vehicles on Gaza-Egypt border

IDF says troops locating, destroying smuggling tunnels near Gaza-Egypt border area

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Israel Defense Forces discovered a large tunnel that is big enough to allow vehicles to pass through on the border between Gaza and Egypt, officials said Sunday.

The 10-foot-tall tunnel was found last week on the so-called Philadelphi Route as IDF troops were in the area to search for tunnel routes that Hamas terrorists were believed to be using to smuggle arms.

The IDF said their troops have eliminated dozens of such tunnels in the area and will continue to uncover and destroy others that they may find.

Tensions in the Middle East have soared following nearly 10 months of war in Gaza and the killing last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas’ top political leader in Iran. Iran and its allies have blamed Israel and threatened retaliation. 

ISRAEL PREPARES FOR IRAN ATTACK AMID WARNINGS THAT REGIME IS CLOSE TO HAVING NUCLEAR WEAPON: ‘UNNERVING’

vehicle in tunnel

The tunnel was 10 feet tall, large enough for vehicles to pass through, according to the IDF. (Israel Defense Forces )

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting Sunday that the Jewish State is already in a "multi-front war" with Iran and its proxies and was ready for any scenario.

troops in tunnel

Israeli troops discovered a smuggling tunnel on the border of Gaza and Egypt, IDF officials said. (Israel Defense Forces )

The U.S. has urged Israel to seize the chance for a ceasefire in the hopes of preventing a wider regional conflict. 

The Pentagon said late Friday that the U.S. military will move a fighter jet squadron to the Middle East and maintain an aircraft carrier in the region. 

The U.S. Embassy in Lebanon encouraged citizens who wish to leave to "book any ticket available," noting that several airlines have suspended or canceled flights. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.