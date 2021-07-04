IDF launches overnight airstrike on Gaza Strip for incendiary balloons

The Israeli military launched an airstrike late on Saturday against Hamas facilities after the group launched incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip.

Fox News confirmed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck a weapons manufacturing site and a rocket launcher in response to the balloon launches. Both the site and launcher belong to Hamas, Israel claimed.

Fighter jets struck the facilities, with no immediate reports of casualties.

The airstrike is an escalation following a similar exchange just two days earlier: Israel fire services extinguished four fires caused by incendiary balloons from Gaza on Thursday, Al Jazeera reported.

Israel retaliated on Friday, striking a weapons manufacturing site the IDF said belonged to Hamas.

An IDF chief warned top military officials on June 18 that they should prepare for renewed fighting with Hamas as tensions remained high following the May offensive that lasted 11 days and killed at least 260 Palestinians and 13 Israelis.

