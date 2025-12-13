Expand / Collapse search
World

Israel announces it killed one of the architects of the Oct. 7 attacks

Ra'ad Sa'ad was working to reestablish terror group's capabilities and weapons manufacturing in recent months, an IDF official said

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , Yonat Friling Fox News
Israel kills Hamas leader behind Oct. 7 attacks Video

Israel kills Hamas leader behind Oct. 7 attacks

Israel announced on Saturday that it had killed Ra’ad Sa’ad, a Hamas leader and one of the architects of the Oct. 7 massacre. (Credit: IDF) 

Israel announced on Saturday that it had killed Ra’ad Sa’ad, the Head of the Weapons Production Headquarters in Hamas’ military wing and one of the architects of Oct. 7.

"Sa’ad was one of the last remaining veteran senior militants in the Gaza Strip and a close associate of Marwan Issa, the deputy head of Hamas’ military wing. He held several senior positions and was a central figure within the organization’s military leadership," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on X.

The IDF added that his death "significantly degrades Hamas' ability to reestablish its capabilities."

Hamas terrorists stand in front of rubble in Rafah, Israel

Palestinian Hamas terrorists stand guard on the day of the handover of hostages held in Gaza since the deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack, as part of a ceasefire and a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 22, 2025.  (Hatem Khaled/File Photo/Reuters)

ISRAEL UNMASKS IRAN-DIRECTED HAMAS CASH NETWORK IN TURKEY AS ANKARA PUSHES FOR GAZA ROLE

An IDF official told Fox News that in recent months Sa'ad had been working to reestablish the terror group's capabilities and weapons manufacturing, in violation of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The official also stated that under the ceasefire agreement, Israel is allowed to strike targets that are actively engaging in terrorism.

Sa'ad previously served as the Gaza Brigade Commander and is regarded as one of the founders of Hamas' military wing, the IDF official told Fox News. He was considered to be one of the highest-ranking Hamas members remaining in Gaza. The IDF official said that Sa'ad was privy to Hamas leadership matters and was a central figure in the orchestration of the Oct. 7 massacre.

An IDF infographic on Ra'ad Sa'ad

Israel announced on Dec. 13 that it had killed Ra'ad Sa'ad, one of the architects of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks. (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

POWERFUL ISRAEL-BACKED CLAN LEADER WHO FOUGHT HAMAS MURDERED IN GAZA

The IDF and ISA said in a joint statement that Sa'ad was responsible for the deaths of many soldiers killed in Gaza by explosives that the Weapons Production Headquarters manufactured during the war.

hamas fighters in gaza on feb. 8, 2025

Hamas terrorists stand in formation as Palestinians gather on a street to watch the handover of three Israeli hostages to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on Feb. 8, 2025.  (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Ra’ad Sa’ad was a leading figure in the leadership of Hamas’ military wing in recent months and was directly responsible for violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF and ISA said in a joint statement.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

