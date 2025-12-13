Israel announces it killed one of the architects of the Oct. 7 attacks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel announced on Saturday that it had killed Ra’ad Sa’ad, the Head of the Weapons Production Headquarters in Hamas’ military wing and one of the architects of Oct. 7.

"Sa’ad was one of the last remaining veteran senior militants in the Gaza Strip and a close associate of Marwan Issa, the deputy head of Hamas’ military wing. He held several senior positions and was a central figure within the organization’s military leadership," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) wrote on X.

The IDF added that his death "significantly degrades Hamas' ability to reestablish its capabilities."

An IDF official told Fox News that in recent months Sa'ad had been working to reestablish the terror group's capabilities and weapons manufacturing, in violation of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire. The official also stated that under the ceasefire agreement, Israel is allowed to strike targets that are actively engaging in terrorism.

Sa'ad previously served as the Gaza Brigade Commander and is regarded as one of the founders of Hamas' military wing, the IDF official told Fox News. He was considered to be one of the highest-ranking Hamas members remaining in Gaza. The IDF official said that Sa'ad was privy to Hamas leadership matters and was a central figure in the orchestration of the Oct. 7 massacre.

The IDF and ISA said in a joint statement that Sa'ad was responsible for the deaths of many soldiers killed in Gaza by explosives that the Weapons Production Headquarters manufactured during the war.

"Ra’ad Sa’ad was a leading figure in the leadership of Hamas’ military wing in recent months and was directly responsible for violations of the ceasefire agreement by the Hamas terrorist organization," the IDF and ISA said in a joint statement.