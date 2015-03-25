IAEA inspects Japan's crippled nuclear plant following radioactive water leak, recent glitches

A U.N. nuclear watchdog team has begun inspecting Japan's crippled nuclear plant, which has been plagued with radioactive water leaks and other glitches more than two years it was struck by a tsunami.

The International Atomic Energy Agency team is primarily reviewing the decommissioning of the Fukushima Dai-ichi plant, which was ravaged in the March 2011 disaster. The team will also investigate recent blackouts and leaks that have raised doubts whether the plant can survive the decades-long cleanup process.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. President Naomi Hirose said he hoped to gather expertise from around the world to resolve the problems hampering the cleanup at the plant.

Japan's government is launching a panel specifically on the contaminated water, a mixture of cooling water runoff from melted reactors and underground water.