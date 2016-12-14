Hurricane Sandy: Massive Fire Destroys Dozens of Homes in Queens, New York

A fire is raging in Breezy Point, Queens and has destroyed more than 50 homes.

More than 190 firefighters are on the scene in a flooded Zone A area. They have set up a staging area at Oceanside Avenue and Irving Walk.

Resident Tommy Hickey says, "It's the worst nightmare. It's terrible."

The flames broke out at about 11:03 p.m. Monday in an area flooded by superstorm Sandy and quickly spread, FDNY officials said.

About 25 people had to be rescued from an upstairs apartment in one of the buildings that burned. Firefighters used a boats to make rescues.

Fox 5 News reporter Stacey Delikat reports that firefighters are facing several obstacles including low water pressure following the storm and high winds that are making it difficult to knock down the flames.

The fire reached a sixth alarm at about 3:35 a.m. Tuesday. There were at least two minor injuries but no serious injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remained unknown.

Breezy Point sits on the Rockaway peninsula jutting into the Atlantic Ocean.

