Viktor Orbán concedes defeat as opposition leader heads for potential supermajority win

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Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán conceded defeat Sunday in the country’s parliamentary election, calling the result "clear" and "painful" as partial vote counts showed a decisive win for opposition leader Péter Magyar.

Magyar said Orbán phoned him to concede, according to a post on social media.

HUNGARIANS VOTE IN RECORD NUMBERS AS TRUMP-ALLY VIKTOR ORBÁN FACES BIGGEST ELECTORAL THREAT SINCE 2010

With roughly 53% of votes counted, projections showed Magyar’s Tisza party on track for a landslide victory that could give it a two-thirds parliamentary supermajority.

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The result could mark a dramatic political shift in Hungary, where Orbán has led the country for more than a decade.