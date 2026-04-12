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Europe

Viktor Orbán concedes defeat as opposition leader heads for potential supermajority win

Orbán steps aside after years in power as Magyar’s surging victory signals a historic political shift in Hungary

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Simon Owen Fox News
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Vance dials Trump during pro-Orban event in Hungary Video

Vance dials Trump during pro-Orban event in Hungary

President Donald Trump said Hungarians are "my kind of people" when Vice President JD Vance called Trump on the phone during a stump speech for Viktor Orban in Hungary on Tuesday.

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Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán conceded defeat Sunday in the country’s parliamentary election, calling the result "clear" and "painful" as partial vote counts showed a decisive win for opposition leader Péter Magyar.

Magyar said Orbán phoned him to concede, according to a post on social media.

HUNGARIANS VOTE IN RECORD NUMBERS AS TRUMP-ALLY VIKTOR ORBÁN FACES BIGGEST ELECTORAL THREAT SINCE 2010

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban arrives for an EU Summit at the EU headquarters in Brussels, on March 19, 2026. (Magali Cohen / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images)

With roughly 53% of votes counted, projections showed Magyar’s Tisza party on track for a landslide victory that could give it a two-thirds parliamentary supermajority.

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The result could mark a dramatic political shift in Hungary, where Orbán has led the country for more than a decade.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

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