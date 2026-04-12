Viktor Orbán concedes defeat as opposition leader heads for potential supermajority win

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán conceded defeat Sunday in the country’s parliamentary election, calling the result "clear" and "painful" as partial vote counts showed a decisive win for opposition leader Péter Magyar.
Magyar said Orbán phoned him to concede, according to a post on social media.
HUNGARIANS VOTE IN RECORD NUMBERS AS TRUMP-ALLY VIKTOR ORBÁN FACES BIGGEST ELECTORAL THREAT SINCE 2010
With roughly 53% of votes counted, projections showed Magyar’s Tisza party on track for a landslide victory that could give it a two-thirds parliamentary supermajority.
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The result could mark a dramatic political shift in Hungary, where Orbán has led the country for more than a decade.