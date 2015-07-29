Hungary speeding up construction of fence to stop migrants, to be finished by Aug. 31

The Hungarian government says it will complete by Aug. 31 the construction of a fence meant to stop the flow of immigrants and refugees entering through its southern border with Serbia.

Government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said that Interior Minister Sandor Pinter assured the Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday that the deadline, which had earlier been set for Nov. 30, could be met.

Kovacs also said that the government had earmarked 22.2 billion forints ($79.3 million) for the fence's building costs, in addition to 6.5 billion forints set aside earlier.

Some of the funds will be used also to set up tent camps in rural areas for the migrants and refugees, about 95,000 of whom have entered Hungary in 2015, gradually replacing housing in cities and towns.