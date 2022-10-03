Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Houston man with multiple DWIs charged with murder for allegedly running over 6-year-old boy while intoxicated

Two children were killed by alleged drunk drivers in separate incidents on Saturday in Houston, Texas

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Houston man with two previous DUI convictions is now facing murder charges after allegedly running over a 6-year-old boy while driving drunk in a parking lot on Saturday evening. 

Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, admitted to police that he drank "numerous beers" during the day before striking the boy. 

"What we believe happened is: he struck the child, ran over the child, then was told that he had struck the child, and so he backed up again onto the child," a Houston Police Department spokesperson told Fox 26 Houston. "Those are all things that a sober person doesn’t do."

Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, is facing murder and DWI charges for allegedly running over a 6-year-old boy on Saturday. 

Pedro Alberto Hernandez, 52, is facing murder and DWI charges for allegedly running over a 6-year-old boy on Saturday.  (Houston Police Department)

The boy was walking with his grandfather but ran ahead of him in the parking lot when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Civilians detained Hernandez after the incident until police arrived. Toxicology results are still pending to determine his blood alcohol level. 

The 6-year-old boy ran ahead of his grandfather in a parking lot when he was struck the by the suspected drunk driver. 

The 6-year-old boy ran ahead of his grandfather in a parking lot when he was struck the by the suspected drunk driver.  (Fox 26 Houston)

Hernandez has at least two previous convictions for driving under the influence, according to police. He was charged with murder and driving while intoxicated.

TEXAS POLICE SAY ALLEGED DRUNK DRIVER KILLED 2 CHILDREN, 2 ADULTS IN GOLF CART

Earlier in the day on Saturday, another driver who was allegedly intoxicated struck a 2-year-old boy and killed him in another Houston parking lot. 

Alvarado Lopez, 22, allegedly struck and killed a 2-year-old boy while intoxicated. 

Alvarado Lopez, 22, allegedly struck and killed a 2-year-old boy while intoxicated.  (Houston Police Department)

Alvarado Lopez, 22, was charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in that incident. He allegedly tried to drive away from the scene but was detained by witnesses until police arrived.  

