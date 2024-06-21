Hot tub death: Wife files wrongful death lawsuit, calls for 'accountability'

A Texas woman has filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against two Mexican resort travel companies, seeking more than $1 million, after her husband tragically died after being electrocuted in a resort hot tub.

In the lawsuit, Lizzette Zambrano, from El Paso County, Texas, named vacation rental companies Casago LLC, Casago International LLC and High Desert Travel Inc., which operated Sonoran Sea Resort, where she was staying with her husband, Jorge Guillen.

Zambrano accused the companies of being "grossly negligent" and has called for the companies to "take accountability" for her 43-year-old husband's death.

"I want somebody to take accountability for what happened to my husband and myself," Zambrano told ABC’s "Good Morning America."

The lawsuit paints a picture of the couple's last moments together before being electrocuted in a hot tub while vacationing.

As soon as Guillen entered the tub, he was "exposed to an electrical current in the water," it said.

"Jorge immediately keeled over into the tub and was taken under the surface of the water," the lawsuit said. "Witnessing her husband immediately collapse, Lizzette sprang forward from the pool deck to try and grab Jorge’s body."

Zambrano attempted to rescue him, but was also shocked.

She was eventually rescued by a bystander and taken to a hospital.

"Patrons attempted to assist, grabbing a shepherd’s cross and other items to attempt to get Jorge’s body," the lawsuit said. "However, the metal from the objects carried the electrical current and began shocking the rescuers."

The lawsuit said it took "ten painstaking minutes" before staff members "availed themselves and began to assist in rescuing Jorge."

"At no time prior to this, did Defendants seek to engage the emergency shutoff for the jacuzzi or attempt any rescue of either Jorge or Lizzette," it said. "Jorge was being electrocuted and drowned under water for 10 minutes."

Guillen was remembered in a GoFundMe for having a "heart of gold."

"Our best friends have experienced a horrible accident. Jorge had a heart of gold and was always there for family and friends. The love they shared was one for ages," reads a GoFundMe page set up for the couple.

In a comment to the New York Post, Casago denied responsibility.

"The Sonoran Sea is a condo resort and the homeowners' association is responsible for all common areas, including the maintenance of the swimming pool, hot tubs, and grounds," they said. "Casago, a vacation rental company, is not involved in any management or maintenance of the resort."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Sonoran Sea Resort for comment.