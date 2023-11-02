Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Human Rights

Hong Kong set to co-host Asia's first 'Gay Games,' despite some opposition

Organizers and athletes are hoping the 9-day event will foster wider LGBTQ+ inclusion in the regional financial hub

By Michael Dorgan Fox News
Published
close
LGBTQ support and Palestinian support ‘don’t go together’: Dean Cain Video

LGBTQ support and Palestinian support ‘don’t go together’: Dean Cain

Actor Dean Cain reacts to 700 Hollywood actors signing a letter in support of Israel on ‘FOX & Friends.’

Hong Kong is set to co-host the first Gay Games in Asia with about 2,400 participants from 45 countries expected to take part in the groundbreaking event.

The games will kick off on Friday, and athletes are hoping the nine-day event will foster wider LGBTQ+ inclusion in the regional financial hub, according to The Associated Press. Hong Kong is co-hosting the event with the Mexican city of Guadalajara.

Athletes will compete in a range of games, including tennis, swimming and badminton, as well as culturally rich activities like dragon boat racing and mahjong. Squash, trail running, soccer, martial arts and dodgeball will also be on display.

NAVY TAKES DOWN LGBTQ+ PRIDE POST ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER, REMOVES RAINBOW BANNER

Two women training for the Gay Games embrace eachother

Athletes training for the first Gay Games. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

Organizers say the event aims to promote inclusivity and diversity in the region.

Lisa Lam, co-chair of the Gay Games, said LGBTQ+ acceptance in Asia is still lower than in the rest of the world and that it is important to make sexual minorities visible in the community.

"Biases come from misunderstanding or stereotypes," Lam told AP. "Bringing different people together, you are able to break down stereotypes."

Hong Kong, a Chinese-ruled city, has no law against discrimination based on sexual orientation and does not recognize same-sex marriage, but its LGBTQ community has scored some legal wins this year, according to Reuters.

GOP LAWMAKER DEMANDS LIST OF PRIDE MONTH EVENTS SPONSORED BY MILITARY

Soccer player Gina Benjamin speaking ahead of the Gay Games

The Gay Games will see roughly 2,400 participants from 45 different countries. (AP Photo/Chan Long Hei)

In September, a ruling by its top court set a two-year deadline for the government to establish a legal framework to recognize same-sex unions. Additionally, a court upheld a ruling last month that favored the granting of equal inheritance rights to same-sex couples.

Despite the wins, several Hong Kong lawmakers have voiced public opposition to the Gay Games saying it poses national security threats, subverts traditional Chinese family values and follows a "Western ideology," according to Reuters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Five Hong Kong human rights activists have also called for the games to be canceled, saying the organizers "aligned themselves with pro-authoritarian figures responsible for widespread persecution" in Hong Kong.

Nevertheless, organizers and participants are hoping the games can show the government the city’s strong support for equal rights for same-sex couples.

The Gay Games was conceived by Dr. Tom Waddell, an Olympic decathlete, and its inaugural event was held in San Francisco in 1982. The Gay Games have also been held in Vancouver (1990), New York (1994), Amsterdam (1998), Sydney (2002), Chicago (2006) and Cologne (2010).

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.