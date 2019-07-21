Hong Kong marchers pelt Beijing Liaison Office with eggs in latest protest

Hundreds of thousands of pro-democracy marchers took to the streets of Hong Kong Sunday, marking the sixth straight week of anti-government rallies in the Chinese city.

Demonstrators converged on Beijing’s Liaison Office at the end of the march and tossed eggs at the building and spray-painted over the office’s surveillance cameras before being forced to move by police, according to reports.

China’s national emblem, which adorns the front of the building, was also defaced with black ink.

Organizers said 430,000 people attended the march in the sweltering heat through Hong Kong’s business district. Police said 138,000 attended at its peak, Bloomberg News reported.

“The focus of the protests has been about the extradition bill, but we are also starting to see how the government and police have mishandled them,” protester Kingston Cheung, 17, told Bloomberg. “The abuse of power by the police has added to the public’s anger.”

Millions have attended the rallies -- the largest since the former British Colony was returned to Chinese rule 22 years ago.

The protesters have demanded that Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam formally withdraw an extradition bill that opponents say would have allowed Hong Kong residents to stand trial in mainland China. Lam has declared the bill dead.

Protesters dressed in black kicked off Sunday's march at a public park, carrying a large banner that read "Independent Inquiry for Rule of Law."

"Free Hong Kong! Democracy now!" the protesters chanted, forming a dense procession through Hong Kong's Wan Chai district as they were joined by others who had been waiting on side streets.

"I think the government has never responded to our demands," said Karen Yu, a 52-year-old Hong Kong resident who has attended four protests since they started. "No matter how much the government can do, at least it should come out and respond to us directly."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.