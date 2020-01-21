Eight Indian tourists, including 4 children, died while vacationing in Nepal's Himalayas

Eight Indian tourists, including four children, died Tuesday after they were found unconscious in a hotel room at a mountain resort in Nepal’s Himalayas, officials said.

The group was transported by helicopter to a hospital in the capital city of Kathmandu, where they were pronounced dead, Nepali police official Hobindra Bogati told The Washington Post. Authorities believe the group lit a gas heater to keep the room warm and suffocated. The windows and doors were closed. The room was poorly ventilated, officials told Sky News.

The eight were members of two families sharing a room at the fully-booked Everest Panorama resort in Daman, the Indian Times reported. They were a part of a group of 15 tourists who traveled to Nepal from the Indian state of Kerala to get a glimpse of the world’s highest peak.

Another member of the tour group discovered the eight in their hotel room after going to wake them around 7:30 a.m., Kamal Thapa, a doctor at the Hospital for Advanced Medicine and Surgery in Kathmandu, told The Post.

On Monday, officials called off the search for seven remaining people -- four South Korean trekkers and three Nepali guides – who’ve been missing since Friday after being swept away in a heavy avalanche that struck Mount Annapurna in the Himalayas, The Post also reported.

About 200 people were rescued after that avalanche. The search for the seven was called off amid heavy snowfall, Nepali’s tourism department said in a press release. Mount Annapurna is the tenth highest peak in the world.