Hamas frees 3 more hostages as part of ceasefire agreement with Israel

Hamas released three more hostages on Saturday in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire deal reached with Israel.

Or Levy, 34; Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56, were released by Hamas after they were abducted during the terror group's Oct. 7, 2023, attack against Israel that prompted the war in Gaza.

The trio were released from Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip. The hostages arrived at the hand-over point in a Hamas vehicle.

Red Cross vehicles also arrived at the location.

This was the fifth time since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19 that Hamas released hostages in exchange for prisoners. Eighteen hostages and more than 550 Palestinian prisoners have been released thus far.

The ceasefire paused the 15-month war in Gaza sparked by Hamas' attack on the Jewish State, leading to military retaliation from Israeli forces.

