Israel

Hamas frees 3 more hostages as part of ceasefire agreement with Israel

Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34, were released by Hamas

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Bibi Netanyahu says Trump is ushering a ‘recalibration’ of the ‘great’ US-Israel alliance Video

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recaps his week in Washington, D.C., meeting with U.S. leaders on ‘Life, Liberty & Levin.’

Hamas released three more hostages on Saturday in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire deal reached with Israel.

Or Levy, 34; Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56, were released by Hamas after they were abducted during the terror group's Oct. 7, 2023, attack against Israel that prompted the war in Gaza.

The trio were released from Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip. The hostages arrived at the hand-over point in a Hamas vehicle.

TRUMP UNVEILS SANCTIONS AGAINST INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT FOR NETANYAHU ARREST WARRANT

Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami

This combination of undated photos provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Or Levy, Eli Sharabi and Ohad Ben Ami, all of whom were abducted and brought to Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)

THE HISTORY OF GAZA AMID TRUMP'S PLAN TO REBUILD ENCLAVE

Red Cross vehicles also arrived at the location. 

This was the fifth time since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19 that Hamas released hostages in exchange for prisoners. Eighteen hostages and more than 550 Palestinian prisoners have been released thus far.

Hamas fighters

Hamas fighters take up positions ahead of a hostage release in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 8, 2025. (AP)

The ceasefire paused the 15-month war in Gaza sparked by Hamas' attack on the Jewish State, leading to military retaliation from Israeli forces.

Fox News' Yael Rotem-Kuriel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.