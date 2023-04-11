Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Japan
Published

Half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan don't want kids: survey

The survey found that unmarried people under 30 did not want to have kids due to economic and parenting concerns

By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Couple records giant squid while diving in Japan Video

Couple records giant squid while diving in Japan

Diving instructor Yosuke Tanaka, 41, and his wife Miki, 34, were on a day trip when locals at a fishing shop told them about sightings of the elusive 8.2ft-long beast lurking off the coast of Toyooka City. (CREDIT: ViralPress/yosuke_tstyle)

Nearly half of unmarried people under 30 in Japan have no interest in having children, a recent survey by a pharmaceutical firm found. The adults said they did not want children because of economic concerns and the burden of childbirth and parenting.

According to a survey conducted by Rohto Pharmaceutical, of the 400 respondents between 18 and 29 years old, 49.4% said they do not want children.

Students from the Tennessee Happy Kung Fu School play during a farewell party for Ya Ya, a Giant Panda at the Memphis Zoo Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. 

Students from the Tennessee Happy Kung Fu School play during a farewell party for Ya Ya, a Giant Panda at the Memphis Zoo Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn.  (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

The survey found that 53% of men and 45.6% of women are not interested in becoming parents, citing reasons like the high cost of living and anxiety about Japan's future.

The results come after government data showed the number of babies born in the country last year dropped below 800,000 for the first time since records began in 1899. 

YALE PROFESSOR SUGGESTS ‘MASS SUICIDE' TO SOLVE JAPAN'S AGING POPULATION: ‘I’D LIKE A SECOND OPINION'

The catastrophically low birth rate in Japan has led the government to scramble to provide a clear future for it's rapidly aging 125 million people. The government has sought to provide programs to incentivize young people to have families. 

Family takes photos with blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi moat. Cherry tree blossom season is peaking in Tokyo.

Family takes photos with blooming cherry blossoms at Chidorigafuchi moat. Cherry tree blossom season is peaking in Tokyo. (Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

In a speech at the opening of the 2023 session of Japan’s parliament, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the country was "on the brink of not being able to maintain social functions" due to the population crisis, the Asia Times reported. 

In April 2022, it launched the Children and Families Agency to oversee child policies.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announced plans to provide benefits of 5,000 yen ($38) per person per month to residents of Tokyo aged 18 or young to assist parents with the cost of their children's education in January 2023. 

JAPAN OFFERING FAMILIES 1 MILLION YEN PER CHILD TO LEAVE TOKYO FOR RURAL AREAS

According to the Tokyo Government, the cost of education in the Japanese capital exceeds the national average by approximately 5,000 yen per student per month, the handout is aimed to cover the costs for families living within the capital city as well as incentivize adults to start families. 

Japan has one of the world's lowest birth rates.    

Japan has one of the world's lowest birth rates.     (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images)

Tokyo authorities in March announced a government-funded program to subsidize egg freezing for women residents.

"We recognize that the falling birthrate is a critical situation," said Yoshihiko Isozaki, a deputy chief cabinet secretary, in a briefing. "My understanding is that various factors are intricately intertwined, preventing individuals from realizing their hopes for marriage, childbirth and child-rearing."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The new policy will provide up to 300,000 yen (roughly $2,200) per person to as many as 300 Tokyo residents per year, potentially starting in 2023, The Asahi Shimbun reported. 