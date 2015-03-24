Hagel heads to India to pursue military development projects; deepen defense ties

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has arrived in India to press for new weapons agreements.

The agreements include a pilot plan for the U.S. and India to jointly develop a next-generation anti-tank missile.

It's all part of a broader U.S. effort to improve an often rocky relationship with India, the world's largest democracy and a major player in Asia.

Hagel told journalists traveling with him that he recognizes India's intent to maintain its independence and develop its own industrial base. He says, quote, "No country wants to be seen as a second-cousin" to the U.S.

Hagel's visit follows a similar stop in the country last week by Secretary of State John Kerry and Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.