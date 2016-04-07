Greek public sector workers walk off job in 24-hour strike

Greek public sector workers have walked off the job in a 24-hour strike to protest social security reforms demanded as part of Greece's third international bailout, leaving flights canceled, schools closed and news broadcasts off the air.

Air traffic controllers joined Thursday's strike, shutting down Athens' international airport and forcing airlines to cancel flights. State-run hospitals and the ambulance service are operating with emergency staff only, while engineers, lawyers and journalists are also on strike.

Demonstrations are planned in Athens for later in the day.

The social security reform, which would see social security contributions hiked to what critics say is unsustainable levels, has led to widespread opposition in a country reeling from six years of financial crisis that has slashed incomes and spiked unemployment to around 25 percent.