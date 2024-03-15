Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Greek police officer busted on duty with 225 pounds of marijuana

Massive drug haul found inside Igoumenitsa-area officer's service vehicle

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A police officer on patrol duty in northwestern Greece was arrested on drugs charges Friday for allegedly using his service car to smuggle marijuana, authorities said.

The suspect was detained in the port town of Igoumenitsa following a road chase, together with an Albanian man found to be riding in the unmarked police vehicle.

COLOMBIAN DRUG LORD ARRESTED IN TEXAS

A search of the car uncovered 225 pounds of marijuana, a police statement said.

A cannabis plant close to harvest

A cannabis plant close to harvest grows in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility, June 17, 2021, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

It said the detained officer ignored his colleagues' orders to stop for a search and sped away, only coming to a halt after losing control of the vehicle and crashing into parked cars.

Police also arrested a second officer who had been on patrol duty with the suspect on Friday, but was allegedly found in a coffee shop some 12 miles away.

All three suspects faced drugs-related charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Igoumenitsa area is near the border with Albania, over which large quantities of marijuana are smuggled into Greece.