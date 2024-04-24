Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Greek lawmaker will face criminal charges after physical altercation with a colleague in Parliament

The Greek lawmaker has been suspended for 15 after the fight

Associated Press
Published
Greece’s parliamentary speaker said that he would seek criminal charges against a lawmaker who allegedly punched a colleague during a debate on Wednesday.

The member of parliament, who hasn't been named, was suspended for 15 days after the fight, which occurred just outside the debate chamber and was witnessed by several colleagues.

"We can indict the perpetrator of this vile and barbaric attack, to charge him with a felony under a fast-track procedure," Speaker Constantine Tassoulas said.

NEW GREEK LAWMAKERS SWORN IN FOLLOWING ELECTION VICTORY FOR CONSERVATIVE PARTY

"Parliamentary immunity applies to misdemeanors, but not felonies," he said, adding that he had instructed parliament’s police department to escort the lawmaker to prosecuting authorities.

Greek-parliament-building

Greece's parliamentary speaker, Constantine Tassoulas, will seek criminal charges against a Greek lawmaker after he allegedly started a brawl with a colleague during a debate. ( Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Separately, Greece’s Supreme Court later Wednesday excluded the small far-right Spartans from a list of political parties that fulfil the requirements to field candidates in the European Parliament election in June.

The court did not immediately explain the reasons why the party was left off the list. The decision followed a petition by three political parties to exclude the Spartans for alleged ties to the extreme-right Golden Dawn party, whose leading members were jailed in 2020 after being convicted of belonging to a criminal organization.