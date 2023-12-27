Expand / Collapse search
Greek air force pilot reportedly killed in training jet crash near base

The T-2 Buckeye, a US-made aircraft, is the primary training plane for the Greek air force

Associated Press
Published
A Greek air force pilot was killed Wednesday when his training jet crashed in the countryside, state-run ERT television said.

The crash occurred outside an air base near the southern town of Kalamata.

The two-seater T-2 aircraft was carrying only one crew member, ERT said, and crashed as it was coming in to land.

87-YEAR-OLD PILOT DIES IN TEXAS PLANE CRASH WHILE ABORTING LANDING

Rescue teams cordoned off the area of the crash, where there were no buildings.

The crash occurred during the aircraft's landing approach at an air base near the southern town of Kalamata.

The U.S.-made T-2 Buckeye first flew in the late 1950s and has served as the Greek air force's main training plane for decades.

AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATING DEADLY CALIFORNIA PLANE CRASH

It had been scheduled to be withdrawn from service in the coming months.