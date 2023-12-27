Greek air force pilot reportedly killed in training jet crash near base

A Greek air force pilot was killed Wednesday when his training jet crashed in the countryside, state-run ERT television said.

The crash occurred outside an air base near the southern town of Kalamata.

The two-seater T-2 aircraft was carrying only one crew member, ERT said, and crashed as it was coming in to land.

Rescue teams cordoned off the area of the crash, where there were no buildings.

The U.S.-made T-2 Buckeye first flew in the late 1950s and has served as the Greek air force's main training plane for decades.

It had been scheduled to be withdrawn from service in the coming months.