California

Authorities investigating deadly California plane crash

The pilot was the only one onboard at the time of the fatal crash in California

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
One person was killed in a plane crash in California Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The plane crashed occurred shortly after it's departure at 12:40 p.m. local time near the Corona Municipal Airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The FAA said that the specific single-engine aircraft is unknown at this time.

In a statement on Instagram, the Corona Fire Department said that a single-engine plane had crashed near an intersection by the small local airport.

A small plane flying

A single-engine propeller plane. The Corona Fire Department said that one person is dead following a single-engine plane crash. (iStock)

Corona Municipal Airport

The Corona Municipal Airport in California. The crash occurred around noon near the intersection of Auburndale and West Rincon streets, the Corona Fire Department said. (Google Maps)

The fire department said that it found the pilot dead in the plane. There were no other victims, authorities confirmed.

There was no immediate information on the deceased person or the cause of the crash.

The fire department said that following the aircraft crash, a vegetation fire started, but was subsequently extinguished. 

