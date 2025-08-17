Grassroots push for freedom grows in Gaza as Hamas tightens its deadly grip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: As Israel prepares to expand its operations in the enclave, a quiet resistance is emerging against Hamas. In eastern Rafah, teachers are laying the foundation for the first schools focused on peace and tolerance under a non-Hamas civil administration.

Samira Mousa Mohammed Abu Mousa, one of the educators, told the Center for Peace Communications in an interview, "I despise Hamas because they were discriminatory, they were extremely biased, even when posting jobs. You had to have connections to get work."

Her classroom has become a space where children are learning. During a recent lesson, she asked her students, "Is it OK to violate a girl’s rights and lock her in her room?" The response was immediate: "No way!" the kids replied. "Everyone has the right for freedom." She emphasized the broader mission of education beyond academics.

"People like me yearn for peace, comfort, hope and safety. We want to live in an environment free of war, shelling and destruction. We have been living through war for two years. We will begin again and restore education, God willing."

The efforts in eastern Rafah mirror the broader shift across Gaza. Citizens, educators and activists are increasingly rejecting Hamas, calling for a government that serves civilians, not the terror organization.

"They’ve been tracking me for months," Moumen al-Natour, a lawyer and co-founder of the We Want to Live movement, told Fox News Digital. He has been forced to live like a fugitive due to Hamas' growing crackdown on dissent..

"I’m moving from place to place, hiding because I don’t want to be killed or even paralyzed. This is how Hamas operates."

Al-Natour, who is also the president of Palestinian Youth for Development, says the number of people opposing Hamas has dramatically increased since Oct. 7. "There used to be some opposition to Hamas," he says, "but after the attack and the consequences that followed, more and more people in Gaza despise them. The suffering caused by Hamas’ actions has turned the tide.

"It’s a catastrophic situation… almost the entire population has been displaced."

Al-Natour says Hamas is using extreme measures to silence any opposition. "Hamas recently released a video showing members of the Al-Qassam Brigades executing people. They publicly threatened anyone who speaks out against them, saying they would treat them as enemies."

Mkhaimer Abusada, a Gazan political analyst speaking from Cairo, told Fox News Digital, "It’s very anti-Hamas in general, whether it’s in Gaza or among Palestinians here in Cairo. The Palestinian people have endured unimaginable hardship over the past 22 months – killing, destruction, starvation – with many now placing the blame squarely on Hamas. At the end of the day, they blame it on Hamas for the Oct. 7 attack."

He said the Israeli government's stance, which offers Hamas no alternative or negotiation options, has worsened the situation. "The worst is yet to come," Abusada warns. "The Israeli cabinet’s plan to take over Gaza City and the entire Gaza Strip will only make the situation more catastrophic."

Palestinians, according to Abusada, are calling for Hamas to accept a ceasefire and include other parties in the negotiations. "Negotiating solely with Hamas doesn’t help… Hamas people don't care about death. They think if they die, they go to paradise. That is why it’s very rare when Hamas fighters surrender. Most of them fight until the end, wanting to become shaheed (martyrs). They are ready to die."

"The voices I hear from Gaza are calling on Hamas to bring in the PA (Palestinian Authority) or Egypt to be part of the ceasefire talks. People just want an end to this madness," he said.

Another Gazan, who requested anonymity, echoed these sentiments. "It’s true a lot of people are against Hamas now. People speak freely about it. They're not afraid anymore. They don’t fear Hamas anymore. They are just killers, stupid people."

"The people of Gaza don’t want to fight Israel," the Gazan man added, "But at the same time, many Gazans do blame Israel for not differentiating between civilians and Hamas. Why are we being kept in the same area as Hamas? Israel should have thought about safe zones from the beginning. Now, more people are realizing the importance of this idea. We need many safe zones where people can go, far from Hamas, and where aid can reach them."

"For the first time, people are speaking out, even at great personal risk… they want change. They want an end to the violence, and they are ready to make their voices heard," al-Natour said.