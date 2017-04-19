GM announces China version of hybrid Volt

next Image 1 of 3

General Motors Co. has announced plans to manufacture and sell a gasoline-electric hybrid version of its Chevrolet Volt in China.

The announcement at the Shanghai auto show comes as Beijing pushes global automakers to promote alternatives to gasoline.

GM said its Velite 5 hybrid will be sold not as a Chevrolet but by its Buick unit, which has modest sales elsewhere but is GM's main brand in China.

The vehicle will be made by GM's joint venture with a state-owned automaker, Shanghai Automotive Industries Corp. Prices will start at 265,800 yuan ($38,600).