Germany takes coronavirus patients from Italy, cases more severe across Europe

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Germany has started to accept coronavirus patients from harder-hit nations across Europe, including Italy.

A German air force plane landed in Bergamo in northern Italy to pick up six patients that will travel to Cologne for treatment.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Several German state governments have offered to take in patients from Italy, with a planned 47 total patients to arrive over the weekend. Germany has also taken patients from the French city of Mulhouse, where hospitals are overwhelmed with cases.

101-YEAR-OLD ITALIAN MAN BORN DURING SPANISH FLU PANDEMIC SURVIVES CORONAVIRUS, OFFICIAL SAYS

While Germany is the fifth most infected nation in the world, its death rate is much lower.

The rest of Europe has not been so lucky. Spain, in particular, suffered its worst day yet as 832 people died on Saturday, bringing its total fatalities to 5,690.

The nation has maintained a stay-at home order and store closures for nearly two weeks now, but the numbers keep rising.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Medical professionals across the country are falling ill due to the constant exposure and demanding hours to help combat the crisis.