Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

Germany plans to introduce global public transit pass

German officials want to introduce a global public transport ticket that can be used anywhere around the world

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Germany wants to introduce a public transit pass that costs $47 a month and will be valid nationwide — if officials can agree on the funding.

The proposal follows a wildly successful "9-euro ticket," which was on offer in Germany for three months this summer as part of efforts to help people switch to environmentally friendly transport, reducing gasoline use and helping combat inflation.

One of its biggest attractions for users is that it will be valid on all the country's regional bus, train and tram networks, each of which have myriad fare options that many find baffling to navigate.

FRANCE STARTS EXPORTING GAS TO GERMANY AMID ENERGY CRISIS

"With the 9-euro-ticket we showed: simplicity is better," Transport Minister Volker Wissing said Thursday after a meeting with his counterparts from Germany's 16 states.

Germany's planned global public transport ticket would cost riders $47 per month, as either a one-time purchase or monthly rolling purchase. Pictured: A regional train travels through Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct. 7, 2022.

Germany's planned global public transport ticket would cost riders $47 per month, as either a one-time purchase or monthly rolling purchase. Pictured: A regional train travels through Frankfurt, Germany, on Oct. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Wissing said the new ticket would be paperless and could be bought for a single month or as a rolling pass. Like the 9-euro ticket this summer, it won't be valid for intercity trains.

Questions over financing for the ticket still have to be resolved, however. Germany's federal government has offered to subsidize it with 1.5 million euros annually; states have expressed a willingness to do the same, pending an agreement on federal funding for regional train services.

Greenpeace criticized the plan, saying 49 euros was too expensive for many people.

GERMANY FLATLY REJECTS PUTIN’S OFFER TO RENEW ENERGY EXPORTS: ‘NICE TRY’

The environmental group claims its own research shows a ticket for 29 euros would allow double the number of users while requiring no additional subsidies compared to the more expensive proposal.