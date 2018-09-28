German tourist killed in elephant trampling, officials say

A female German tourist visiting Zimbabwe was trampled to death by an elephant Wednesday while she was trying to take photos of the animal, park officials said.

The tourist, only identified as a 49-year-old woman, died of her injuries after the trampling occurred in Mana Pools, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo said.

The woman was with a group of tourists when a herd of elephants met them upon entering the park, he said.

“We are always asking people to stay away from wild animals; they should keep a safe distance,” Farawo said.

Elephant attacks are common in Zimbabwe, but the animal usually has trouble with farmers, according to BBC.

The African nation has the second largest elephant population in the world with more than 80,000 roaming the land, according to the 2016 Great Elephant Census.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.