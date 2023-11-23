Expand / Collapse search
World

German police raid homes connected to Hamas, pro-Palestinian groups

"We continue our consistent action against radical Islamists"

Reuters
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 23

German authorities searched 15 properties on Thursday in connection with a recent ban on activities of Hamas as well as pro-Palestinian group Samidoun, the German interior ministry said in a statement.

The searches in four German states, which started at 6:00 am local time, are intended to enforce the ban as well as clear up illegal structures of Hamas, designated a terrorist organization in the country, and Samidoun, it said.

    23 November 2023, Hesse, Wiesbaden: Nancy Faeser (SPD), Federal Minister of the Interior, speaks at the BKA Autumn Conference at the RheinMain CongressCenter. For two days, the BKA Autumn Conference will focus on the topic "Causes and dynamics of violence - how do we break the wave?". (Photo by Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images)

    18 November 2023, Berlin: Women take part in a pro-Palestinian demonstration. (Photo by Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images)

    This image taken from a video released by the Israeli Defense Forces, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, shows a bullet proof vest with a Hamas insignia that was found along with weapons the IDF says were found in a medical closet at the MRI center at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City. (Israel Defense Forces via AP) (Israel Defense Forces via AP)

"We continue our consistent action against radical Islamists," German interior minister Nancy Faeser said in the statement.

"With the bans on Hamas and Samidoun in Germany, we have sent a clear signal that we will not tolerate any glorification or support of the barbaric terror of Hamas against Israel," Faeser added.

According to the ministry, there are around 450 members of Hamas in Germany, whose activities range from support and propaganda to financing and the collection of donations.