German plane evacuated Madeira bus crash survivors

Portuguese media says that a German army plane is evacuating 12 German tourists who survived this week's bus accident on the island of Madeira that claimed 29 lives.

Portuguese state broadcaster RTP says Saturday that one German survivor will remain in the hospital in the island*s capital, Funchal. Another German injured in the crash was flown out on Friday, RTP says.

An Associated Press photographer saw the German military plane take off from the Cristiano Ronaldo international airport on Madeira after the patients were taken on board.

The bus plummeted down a slope in Wednesday's crash, killing 29 people, all German nationals.

The bus driver and a tourist guide, both Portuguese, also remain in the hospital, according to RTP.