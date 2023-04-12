Expand / Collapse search
Germany
Published

German officials seize cooked bats from van crossing border from Belgium

The driver, an Ivorian citizen, faces traffic offenses and unauthorized entry into Germany

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 12

German officials seized cooked bats and nearly a ton of unrefrigerated fish after police stopped a van that had entered the country from Belgium, authorities said Wednesday.

Federal police said a patrol on Monday stopped the vehicle at a highway exit on the edge of the border city of Aachen, and found the bats under the fish. A vet from the local consumer protection office was sent to the scene and ordered the bats and fish confiscated. Police seized the van, which was uninsured.

An Ivorian citizen is facing traffic offenses for entering Germany without papers in a van that carried cooked bats and a ton of unrefrigerated fish. 

An Ivorian citizen is facing traffic offenses for entering Germany without papers in a van that carried cooked bats and a ton of unrefrigerated fish.  (Fox News)

The 31-year-old driver, an Ivorian citizen, faced a criminal complaint for traffic offenses and unauthorized entry because he entered the country without papers or a driver's license, police said in a statement. He also faces administrative proceedings for violations of food hygiene rules, and local authorities were looking into whether he violated conservation laws relating to the bats.

A court in Aachen on Tuesday ordered the driver held in custody pending his handover to authorities in Italy, where he was registered as living.