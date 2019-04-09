German official demands Brexit progress in Britain

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

A senior German official is demanding "substantial steps" forward in Britain's Brexit standoff and insisting any delay must come with strict conditions, as Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to plead for more time in Berlin.

Michael Roth, Germany's deputy foreign minister, said as he arrived at a European Union meeting in Luxembourg Tuesday that "so far absolutely nothing has changed" and "we are in a very, very frustrating situation here."

May has asked for a new delay until June 30. The bloc's leaders are due to meet Wednesday to consider the request. May is visiting Berlin and Paris later Tuesday.

Roth said that "within the European Union, there isn't an endless readiness to keep talking about delays so long as there is no substantial progress on the British side."