German nurse admits murdering 100 patients by giving them drug-induced heart attacks so he could show off to colleagues

A German nurse has admitted murdering 100 patients by giving them drug-induced heart attacks so he could bring them back to life.

Niels Hoegel is already serving a life sentence for two murders and was in court today to answer charges that he killed scores more while working at two hospitals in Germany.

The serial killer owned up to his crimes today in the north-western city of Oldenburg.

Asked by the judge whether the charges against him were accurate, he replied "yes".

He added: "What I have admitted took place."

Prosecutors said the 41-year-old’s motive was to impress colleagues by trying to resuscitate the same patients he had attacked.

