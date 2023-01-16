German court tries to force COVID vaccine on Holocaust survivor

A German court tried to force 85-year-old Holocaust survivor Inna Zhvanetskaya to get COVID-19 vaccinations and be committed to a psychiatric facility.

The order, which Zhvanetskaya's lawyer Holger Fischer said was later overruled by a regional court, came from a judge in the city of Stuttgart, according to the Jerusalem Post, which cited the German language publication Report 24.

The city court's order had called for the Ukrainian-born Zhvanetskaya, a Jewish composer, to be sent to a doctor for two COVID-19 shots against her will. She would also be institutionalized.

According to Report 24, video of Zhvanetskaya is of sound mind and does not pose a danger to herself or others.

The attempt by the lower court angered German Jewish communities. Before the regional court reversed the ruling, the chairman of the Jewish community in Bamberg, Bavaria, Martin Arieh Rudolph, sent a letter Stuttgart Jewish community president Barbara Traub, asking if the Bamberg community could intervene to assist Zhvanetskaya.

Report 24 reported on the case last Tuesday, days before German Health Minister Karl Lauterbac announced an easing of one of the country's last remaining pandemic restrictions. Lauterbac said Friday that as of February 2, there will no longer be a mask mandate for long-distance trains and buses.

Masks will still be required in doctor's offices, with masks and negative COVID-19 tests both required for hospitals and nursing homes.