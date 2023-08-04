Expand / Collapse search
Georgia landslide kills at least 7, leaves over 30 others missing

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited the region on Aug. 4, 2023

Associated Press
A landslide hit a resort area in the mountains of the country of Georgia, killing at least seven people and leaving more than 30 missing, officials and news reports said Friday.

The landslide hit the Shovi area on Thursday. Shovi, about 85 miles northwest of the capital Tbilisi, is popular for its mineral springs and rugged mountain vistas and contains cottages and small hotels.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited the region on Friday and said the death toll stood at seven. Georgian news reports cited officials as saying about 35 people remained unaccounted for.

Landslide

People run after experiencing floods and landslides in the resort town of Shovi, Georgia, on Aug. 4, 2023. (Georgian Interior Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Officials said the landslide apparently was triggered by heavy rainfall, aggravated by recent erosion in the area.